Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
In another universe, a Republican proposes a tax hike
In a letter to Ducey, Democratic leaders said they oppose a sales tax hike to fund the governor’s proposed 9 percent teacher pay increase in FY19 (and another five percent each year thereafter). To read more on this item plus all the stories in the April 24 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to ...