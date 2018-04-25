Quantcast
A win is a win is a win, but… (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report April 25, 2018

Lesko is heading to Congress, but with only 5 points separating her from Hiral Tipirneni in last night’s CD8 special election, Democrats are declaring a victory of their own. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the April 25 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll ...

