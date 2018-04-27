Quantcast
Leaders say they have a deal (access required)

Leaders say they have a deal (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report April 27, 2018

Ducey, Mesnard and Yarbrough this afternoon announced that they have reached a deal on the governor’s proposal for a 20-percent pay hike for teachers, but they won’t say how they’re going to pay for it. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the April 27 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To ...

