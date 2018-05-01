Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / It was a short break from the campaign trail (access required)

It was a short break from the campaign trail (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report May 1, 2018

Two weeks after dropping out of the race for state treasurer, Forese has decided to seek re-election to the Corp Comm. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the May 1 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state government ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Will Ducey get his plan passed before the strike starts? (access required)

Ducey ratcheted up the pressure on lawmakers this afternoon with vetoes of 10 bills, with identical veto letters for each urging the Legislature to pass ...