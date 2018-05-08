Quantcast
Case still needs some time to ripen (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report May 8, 2018

The Arizona Court of Appeals rejected a challenge to last year’s law imposing a “strict compliance” standard on citizen initiatives, upholding a lower court’s ruling that the case is not yet ripe for litigation. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the May 8 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe ...

