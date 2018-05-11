Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
No more single-shot for LD28 Dems
Democrats will abandon their single-shot strategy and run a second candidate for LD28 House as they seek to capitalize on an expected blue wave in November.