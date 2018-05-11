Quantcast
No more single-shot for LD28 Dems (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report May 11, 2018

Democrats will abandon their single-shot strategy and run a second candidate for LD28 House as they seek to capitalize on an expected blue wave in November. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the May 11 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside ...

