Sources: Friction with Forese preceded Vogt’s ouster (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report July 15, 2018

Two sources with knowledge of the situation told our reporter that there was friction between Forese and Ted Vogt over a pair of APS-related matters in the weeks and months before Forese sought Vogt’s ouster as Corp Comm executive director. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the July 13 Yellow Sheet Report, go ...

