With this kind of fundraising in LD28… (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report July 16, 2018

Political newcomer Aaron Lieberman, a Democrat running for LD28 House, raised $127,284 from more than 180 donors in just 30 days, his campaign finance report shows. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the July 16 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside ...

