Bribery trial ends with deadlocked jury

After just about three and a half days of deliberation, 12 jurors could not reach a unanimous decision in the “Ghost Lobby” trial, and U.S. District Court Judge John Tuchi declared a mistrial.

All four defendants were charged with felony conspiracy, bribery, mail fraud and five counts of wire fraud after the Pierces are alleged to have accepted $31,500 in bribes from Johnson in exchange for Gary Pierce’s favor while he sat on the Arizona Corporation Commission.

Jim Norton was accused of directing his now ex-wife, unindicted co-conspirator Kelly Norton, to hire Sherry Pierce at her firm, KNB Consulting, through which the money was funneled.

On Tuesday, the jury informed U.S. District Court Judge John Tuchi that the 12 jurors could not reach a unanimous decision after taking a vote on three separate occasions.

After Tuchi questioned the foreperson for several minutes, he found that the jury was hopelessly deadlocked.

Despite the government’s best attempts to convince the jury that Gary Pierce’s official acts as a corporation commission were influenced by payments made to his wife, Sherry Pierce, the defendants remain free – for now.