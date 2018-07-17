Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Challenger Steve Gaynor ties Reagan in latest poll (access required)

Challenger Steve Gaynor ties Reagan in latest poll (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report July 17, 2018

Reagan and Steve Gaynor are neck-and-neck in the secretary of state’s race with 45 percent of likely Republican voters undecided, a new Data Orbital poll shows. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the July 17 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Napolitano in 2002, Sinema in 2018 (access required)

One Republican source sees parallels between 2002, when Janet Napolitano was elected as governor, and this year’s elections. But the source believes the parallels apply ...