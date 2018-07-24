Quantcast
Corp Comm to install interim manager at utility firm (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report July 24, 2018

The Corp Comm voted today to install an interim manager at Johnson Utilities, the embattled water utility company owned by George Johnson, who was indicted in the unrelated “Ghost Lobby” bribery case. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the July 24 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to ...

