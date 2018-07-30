Quantcast
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Mystery group goes after Ugenti-Rita (access required)

Mystery group goes after Ugenti-Rita (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report July 30, 2018

A group called American Strong PAC is seeking to discredit Ugenti-Rita and her allegation of experiencing sexual harassment at the Capitol by calling attention to her comments and personal relationships. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the July 30 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where ...

