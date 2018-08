The 2018 Primary Election Guide, published July 27, listed the incorrect parties of a few candidates. We greatly apologize for the error.

Catherine Ripley, who is running for LD10 House, is a Democrat.

Chris Gilfillan, who is running for LD20 House, is a Democrat.

Paul Boyer, who is running for LD20 Senate, is a Republican.

Debbie Nez-Manuel, who is running LD26 Senate, is a Democrat.