Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / The GOP has your data (access required)

The GOP has your data (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report August 3, 2018

The RNC is using a new, data-driven voter turnout strategy in Arizona this election cycle. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the August 3 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state government agencies and more, click here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Republicans, Democrats argue over tax indexing issue (access required)

Legislative Council has yet to vote on ballot language describing the Invest In Ed initiative at our deadline, but Republicans and Democrats on the committee ...