CD1 primary gets down and dirty (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report August 9, 2018

Smith called on CD1 Republican primary rival Wendy Rogers to drop out of the race and threatened to sue her over ads she’s running that imply that the modeling company he works for is tied to sex trafficking and engages in inappropriate conduct with minors, which he said are falsehoods spread by a desperate campaign. To ...

