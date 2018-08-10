Quantcast
Bisbee’s Swimming Pools (access required)

By: Arizona Capitol Times Staff August 10, 2018

These happy swimmers in Bisbee’s Warren suburb are enjoying themselves courtesy of the Calumet and Arizona Mining Company, which built the pool in 1922. The pool was located near Vista Park across from the baseball field (the stands can be seen at the upper right) and opened in July that year. Not large by today’s standards, ...

