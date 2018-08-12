Quantcast
Dereg may be making a comeback at the Corp Comm (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report August 12, 2018

Burns, Dunn and Olson are all pushing for the Corp Comm to take a new look at retail electric competition, opening the door for the commission to take another crack at deregulation just five years after the last attempt fell flat. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the August 10 Yellow Sheet ...

