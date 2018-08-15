Quantcast
No one is acknowledging the elephant in the primary (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report August 15, 2018

Rival candidates and independent expenditures are treating Don Shooter with kid gloves in the LD13 Senate race, and some observers are baffled by opponents’ reluctance to hit him over his expulsion from the House for multiple instances of sexual harassment. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the August 15 Yellow Sheet Report, ...

