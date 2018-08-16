Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Strictly speaking, the Legislature can’t do this (access required)

Strictly speaking, the Legislature can’t do this (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report August 16, 2018

A Maricopa County judge today ruled that the Invest in Ed initiative can go to the November ballot, and in the process struck down a 2017 law imposing the legal standard of strict compliance on citizen initiatives on the grounds that it violated the separation-of-powers provision of the Arizona Constitution. To read more on this item ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Some customers thought it was sympathy for the devil (access required)

Cook earned the wrath of dozens of Johnson Utilities customers after posting what many viewed as praise for the embattled water company on Facebook. To ...