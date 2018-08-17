Quantcast
Strictly speaking, compliance is getting confusing (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report August 17, 2018

Just hours after a Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled that the strict compliance law for citizen initiatives violates the Arizona Constitution, another judge reached the opposite conclusion. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the August 17 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find ...

