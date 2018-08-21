Quantcast
Gonzales vs Grijalva, aka the establishment (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report August 21, 2018

Grijalva is the target of a letter and mailer being circulated by supporters of Gonzales who are alleging that he put up a candidate to run against Gonzales in the LD3 Senate primary in retaliation for her standing up to him. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the August 21 Yellow Sheet ...

