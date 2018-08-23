Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Strict compliance wins the tiebreaker (access required)

Strict compliance wins the tiebreaker (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report August 23, 2018

In the third ruling on the last years’ strict compliance law for citizen initiatives, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Teresa Sanders concluded that the law is constitutional, giving the 2017 statute two rulings in favor of its constitutionality and one against.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Hit me with your best shot (access required)

Republican Michael “Big Mike” Hernandez says he decided to run against D Farnsworth after the incumbent told him he should run for LD16 Senate himself ...