Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Tributes pour in for McCain after health announcement (access required)

Tributes pour in for McCain after health announcement (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report August 24, 2018

Arizona’s political world received somber news this morning when McCain’s family announced that he has decided to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the August 24 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

No one is acknowledging the elephant in the primary (access required)

Rival candidates and independent expenditures are treating Don Shooter with kid gloves in the LD13 Senate race, and some observers are baffled by opponents’ reluctance ...