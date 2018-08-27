Quantcast
McCain leaves big shoes to fill in Arizona (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report August 27, 2018

With McCain’s passing, his state has lost more than a senator – it lost an advocate in Washington, DC whose outsized stature helped Arizona punch above its weight on a number of critical issues. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the August 27 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe ...

