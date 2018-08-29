Quantcast
By: Yellow Sheet Report August 29, 2018

Mitchell’s surprising loss to Dunn and Joanne Osborn in the LD13 House Republican primary has major implications for the race for House speaker, which was widely expected to come down to him and Bowers. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the August 29 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe ...

