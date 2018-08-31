Martin Gold, Phoenix Pioneer

Some deaths mark the ending of an era. Martin Gold’s passing on July 24, 1931, symbolically closed the pioneering days of Phoenix.

An immigrant from the Austro-Hungarian empire, Martin Gold rose from poverty to become one of the great landowners of Phoenix. Chase Field sits on what was once Gold Alley, named in his honor, where he lived after selling his original homestead, a 160-acre parcel where Sky Harbor Airport now stands.

He once owned Convent Alley, the land between Van Buren Street and the offices of the Catholic diocese of Phoenix, and in 1920 built Phoenix’s most popular movie theater, the Ramona, at Washington and Fourth streets.

Martin Gold was born Martin Zlater on February 2, 1850, in an outlying province of the Austro-Hungarian empire (probably Serbia or Croatia). He went to work as a child to support his family and never attended school. Though he later learned to speak seven languages, he never learned to read or write and signed all of his Phoenix business transactions with an X.

At the age of 18, he went to sea and for 10 years voyaged over much of the world.

He arrived in Phoenix in 1879, two years before the town incorporated. Shortly thereafter, he took the name Gold, which was as close as he could come to Zlater in English translation.

Gold went into the overland freighting business, a dangerous enterprise because the Apaches were raiding and Geronimo had yet to surrender. Gold himself was not attacked, but his close friend, Octaviano Martinez, was killed by Apaches in 1884 while hauling freight.

The 1890 U.S. census, which revealed the final settling of the West, is said to have shown the end of the American frontier. In Arizona, the frontier ended psychologically four years earlier, in 1886, with Geronimo’s final surrender. From then on, Phoenix’s economic wealth would derive from two sources: the ownership and use of water and the harvesting of crops.

Life was still rough. Farmers fought fiercely over water rights before the Salt River Project brought peace to the Valley. Gold himself wound up in court for helping to dynamite another settler’s dam that kept water from his farm.

But overall, Gold was delighted with Phoenix, proudly becoming an American citizen in 1894. Far from considering a return to the old country, he began bringing relatives to Arizona. In 1895, he signaled his firm intention to stay by marrying Delores Schofield, the widowed sister of his murdered friend Octaviano Martinez.

Gold became a great favorite among early Phoenix’s Mexican population. In the late 19th century, Mexican refugees fled the oppressive dictatorship of Porfirio Diaz. Later, they fled the revolution that overthrew him.

Almost always they arrived with nothing beyond what they could carry. In Phoenix, they often became day laborers and many of them worked for Martin Gold.

Gold was a model employer. Having invested in farm equipment (he may have had the first modern reaper in the Valley), he contracted with famers to bring in their crops, mostly grain, and used the profits to invest in downtown property. He worked alongside his workers, living in the fields while harvesting. His humanity and facility with languages made him a great favorite among the workers who called him Don Martin.

In 1915, a controversy broke out in St. Mary’s Church, which had been the center of Mexican religious and cultural life since 1881. That year a new upstairs church was completed. After years of holding masses in what now became the basement of the church, the pastor decided to divide the services by language, holding two Spanish language sermons downstairs and reserving the upstairs for English sermons.

He did not, as is often thought, intend to bar Mexicans, but the decision by a German-born pastor bitterly fractured the parish.

Gold sided with the Mexicans who demanded that the bishop of Tucson allow them to build their own church. He became a leader of the movement to build Immaculate Heart Church, the Mexican national parish on Washington Street in Phoenix. The church was completed in 1928, three years before Gold died. Martin Gold was buried at St. Francis Cemetery in Phoenix.

