By: Yellow Sheet Report September 4, 2018

Ducey tapped former US Sen. Jon Kyl to fill McCain’s seat today, making it clear that confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court is a top priority. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the September 4 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the ...

