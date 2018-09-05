Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Times Past / Martin Gold, Phoenix Pioneer (access required)

Martin Gold, Phoenix Pioneer (access required)

By: Arizona Capitol Times Staff September 5, 2018

Some deaths mark the ending of an era. Martin Gold’s passing on July 24, 1931, symbolically closed the pioneering days of Phoenix. An immigrant from the Austro-Hungarian empire, Martin Gold rose from poverty to become one of the great landowners of Phoenix. Chase Field sits on what was once Gold Alley, named in his honor, where ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Sen. John McCain (Photo by Timon Harper/Timon Harper Photography)

McCain through one photographer’s eye

Photographer Timon Harper was listening to NewsTalk 550 KFYI one morning and heard Sen. John McCain say he was eyeing a presidential run. It was the late-1990s.