Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / The Democratic flirtation of Grant Woods (access required)

The Democratic flirtation of Grant Woods (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report September 10, 2018

On Twitter, former Attorney General Grant Woods is entertaining the idea of him running either as a Democrat or as an independent for the US Senate by retweeting or replying to comments from folks who promise to vote for him in 2020, regardless of which party he runs under. To read more on this item plus ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

The path seems clear for Bowers (access required)

Mitchell’s surprising loss to Dunn and Joanne Osborn in the LD13 House Republican primary has major implications for the race for House speaker, which was ...