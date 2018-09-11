Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Poll shows Riggs and Hoffman in statistical tie (access required)

Poll shows Riggs and Hoffman in statistical tie (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report September 11, 2018

The race for state superintendent is a dead heat, according to a poll released by OH Predictive Insights. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the September 11 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state government agencies and more, click ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

When they said ‘unprecedented,’ they weren’t kidding (access required)

In the brief order barring the Invest in Education initiative from the ballot, justices ironically cited a case in which they denied an appeal to ...