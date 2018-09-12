Quantcast
Two polls, two opposing results (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report September 12, 2018

Two brand-new polls on the US Senate race show opposing results: One has Sinema up and the other has McSally in the lead. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the September 12 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, ...

