Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / You asked for adults in the room (access required)

You asked for adults in the room (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report September 13, 2018

Republican Frank Riggs and Democrat Kathy Hoffman stayed away from the vitriol seen in other races in their general election debate Wednesday. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the September 13 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

He’ll be there for Kavanaugh, but maybe not much else (access required)

Ducey tapped former US Sen. Jon Kyl to fill McCain’s seat today, making it clear that confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court is ...