Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Somebody’s thinking of the single-shot strategy in LD28 (access required)

Somebody’s thinking of the single-shot strategy in LD28 (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report September 16, 2018

Somebody is polling in the LD28 House race, and the pollster asked respondents to pick only one candidate instead of two, leading former district GOP chairman Scott O’Connor to speculate if somebody’s trying to gauge whether a single-shot strategy would work in the district. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the September ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

2020 is around the corner, and Gallego is planning (access required)

Gallego is considering running for the US Senate in 2020, when there will be a special election to fill the final two years of McCain’s ...