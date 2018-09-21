Quantcast
By: Yellow Sheet Report September 21, 2018

An internal review of primary election day mishaps completed by Maricopa County auditors found that voting equipment malfunctions contributed to 62 polling locations opening late on Aug. 28. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the September 21 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the ...

