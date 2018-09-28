Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Grant Woods endorses Kyrsten Sinema (access required)

Grant Woods endorses Kyrsten Sinema (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report September 28, 2018

Former Attorney General Grant Woods endorsed Sinema for US Senate, and leaned heavily on his reputation as a former Republican AG to dispute claims that Sinema is weak on sex crimes against children. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the September 28 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

How do you minimize conflict on interest… (access required)

Brophy McGee wants to change the “Rule of 10,” the ethical principle governing conflict of interest among legislators, but it’s unclear how. To read more ...