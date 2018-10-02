Quantcast
The revolution is coming to the Ninth Floor (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report October 2, 2018

Bernie Sanders will campaign with David Garcia in Arizona, according to Garcia’s campaign. The former presidential candidate endorsed Garcia today, calling him “the kind of leader the state of Arizona and our country needs right now.” To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Oct. 2 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To ...

