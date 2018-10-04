Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Katie Hobbs to Steve Gaynor: You got sued, bro (access required)

Katie Hobbs to Steve Gaynor: You got sued, bro (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report October 4, 2018

Republican Secretary of State candidate Steve Gaynor blamed California’s business and legal environment for a lawsuit that accused him of underpaying workers, and which he ultimately settled. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Oct. 4 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Facts are stubborn (access required)

David Garcia accused Ducey during the gubernatorial debate last night of employing seven department heads or higher ups who have been indicted or faced legal ...