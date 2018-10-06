Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Poll: Garcia’s Bernie Sanders revolution is imploding (access required)

Poll: Garcia’s Bernie Sanders revolution is imploding (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report October 6, 2018

Ducey is blowing Garcia out of the water in the latest Data Orbital poll of the governor’s race. The poll of 550 likely voters shows Ducey with a 16-point lead over his Democratic opponent, 51-35. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Oct. 5 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Kathy Hoffman goes on the offensive (access required)

Democratic superintendent of public instruction candidate Kathy Hoffman went on the offensive in an online ad her campaign released yesterday. To read more on this ...