Ousted lawmaker seeks all evidence from sexual harassment probe (access required)

Ousted lawmaker seeks all evidence from sexual harassment probe (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services October 8, 2018

Denied what he wants by attorneys hired by the state House, Don Shooter now is asking a judge to force them to cough up the entire investigative report that led to his ouster and all the documents that led to its production.

