Study: Prop 126 will cost the state $250 million a year (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report October 10, 2018

Prop 126 was drafted to grandfather in existing taxes on services in Arizona while banning new and higher taxes on all other services, but when those existing taxes face reauthorization, they could lose that protection as a result of Prop 126’s restrictions, according to a report by the Grand Canyon Institute. To read more on this ...

