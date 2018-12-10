Quantcast
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Yarbrough not yet gone but already forgotten (access required)

Yarbrough not yet gone but already forgotten (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report December 10, 2018

For all the rumors swirling about possible special sessions on tax conformity or water, there’s one key individual who’s been left out of the loop: Yarbrough. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Dec. 10 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside ...

