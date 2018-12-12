Quantcast
By: Yellow Sheet Report December 12, 2018

Arizona Supreme Court Justice John Pelander announced his pending retirement yesterday. Pelander, an appointee of former Gov. Jan Brewer, said March 1 will be his final day in office after serving nine years on the bench. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Dec. 12 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription ...

