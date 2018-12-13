FMLA needs to include time for worst tragedy

In the past year, there has been a movement in American business to grant certain familial leave, responding to the evolution in our society of companies responding to the basic needs of their employees.

Arizona is a state made up largely of small businesses so it doesn’t have the leeway many large companies do. But at the end of the day, it’s about employee/employer loyalty and compassion.

And here, we must address a simple lifecycle that affects workers and businesses: child loss. I’m talking about the Family Medical Leave Act, created in 1993 to grant up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave, if you have a child, adopt a child, care for a sick family member, service member or you, yourself are sick. But lose a child? Most American businesses, large and small give just 3-5 days leave. Imagine: 9 months to bear a child, 3 days to bury that child.

Since 2011, in concurrent sessions of Congress, the Sarah Grace-Farley-Kluger Act has been introduced in both chambers. I am quite familiar with it. Erica Kluger, my daughter, died in Scottsdale in 2001 and her name adorns the legislation.

The most recent bill was HR1560 in the current House, the first bipartisan bill, introduced by Rep. Paul Gosar, with introductory sponsor Rep. Martha McSally on the Republican side and Rep. Brad Schneider of Illinois on the Democrat side. While filled with good intentions, the bill has sat in committee because….well, no one has a good reason.

But since all politics is local, let’s look at our state. Do we need a similar bill in Arizona? The key concern with this bill is small business. But like the FMLA, there are minimum limits on the number of employees, and we are talking about unpaid. We are talking about valuing employees whom businesses have invested in, both financially and emotionally. Yet when grief strikes, we eliminate their jobs or just plain out fire them and that, my friends, is just bad business. The employee we pay $50,000 gets fired for taking off too much time, we have to rehire someone at $60,000, not to mention retrain and increase benefits. The firing leads to a loss of morale among co-workers, not to mention the company itself. We ask: why work for a company that takes the most painful experience of a parent’s life and punishes that employee? I am fond of the saying: The best assets of a company get on the elevator every day at 5 o’clock.

We’d like to believe companies do the right thing on their own, but that’s not always the case.

Loyalty is rare these days. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics states U.S. workers had average job tenure of 4.6 years in 2016, the last year for which figures are available. These figures represent concern in the job market and companies’ realization they need to do better to keep workers.

There is a big gap between the beginning of life and the end of life. It’s called GRIEF and it’s one area Arizona companies must take a good long look at.

I could wait for Congress to get their act together or work with our own Legislature to make Arizona a place people want to work, live, play and yes, mourn. Oregon and Illinois have taken the step to add this legislation to the books. Shouldn’t we? And while we’re at it, let’s create a law that is not damaging to businesses of over 50 employees. Acknowledge our special economy. And if 12 weeks doesn’t work, let’s do four; or six. Let’s at least start somewhere.

Republicans, Democrats, Christians, Jews, Muslims, rich, poor, white, African-American, Hispanic and Asians lose children, too, and they are part of the Arizona workforce that has helped companies grow and prosper. Isn’t it time that companies recognized that along with these contributions comes an all too-often lifecycle: a child that dies?

No one wants more government and you can’t legislate morality, but obviously, there is a growing movement to at least make the FMLA and similar state laws fair and equitable and put value on the backbone of Arizona’s success — people who work.

I’m a member of that club no one wants to join. The dues are just way too high. And I can’t bring back my daughter Erica. It’s too late for me, but if we can ease the burden for those who may face this tragedy, then we can “repair the world.” In Hebrew, it’s called “Tikkun Olam.” And if not now, when?

Barry Kluger is a veteran corporate communications executive. He is co-creator of The Farley-Kluger Initiative to add child loss to the FMLA.

