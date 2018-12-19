Quantcast
The system works (access required)

December 19, 2018

Two Phoenix Union High School District teachers were fined, and one was suspended, for violating a state law barring the use of school district resources to influence elections, according to a memo provided by the Attorney General’s Office.

