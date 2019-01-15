Quantcast
By: Yellow Sheet Report January 15, 2019

Michael Ward — husband of former state senator Kelli Ward, who lost two GOP primary campaigns for US Senate and is currently seeking AZGOP chair — was cited for assault at an election night party after he spit in the face of one of his wife’s former campaign volunteers at the AZ GOP Election night watch party.

