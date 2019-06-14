Quantcast
Department of Corrections to pitch prison locks fix (access required)

By: ggrado June 14, 2019

More than a month after media reports detailed how broken locks in state prisons led to violent assaults on correctional staff, the Arizona Department of Corrections is seeking approval to spend $17.7 million to fix some of the locks.

