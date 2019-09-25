Special counsel to investigate Montgomery ethics complaint

The Arizona Supreme Court has assigned a special outside counsel to investigate ethics complaints against newly appointed Justice Bill Montgomery and celebrity prosecutor Juan Martinez.

Chief Justice Robert Brutinel said in an administrative order issued today that the Office of Independent Bar Counsel will handle both complaints against Montgomery and Martinez because of the “interrelationship” of the charges both men face.

The investigation will be the first of its kind, in that a sitting Supreme Court justice will be investigated over a bar complaint.

Lawyers for Jodi Arias filed a complaint accusing Montgomery of covering up misconduct by Martinez one day before Gov. Doug Ducey appointed the controversial former Maricopa County Attorney to the state’s highest court.

In the court’s administrative order filed Sept. 25, it explains in what instances an independent counsel shall be called – typically because of some type of conflict of interest with the State Bar of Arizona, which typically investigates attorney complaints. In this case, it’s because the investigation will be into one of the Supreme Court’s own.

“The Court established the position and Office of Independent Bar Counsel to handle matters in which the ability of the State Bar Lawyer Regulation Office to properly discharge its obligations under the Rules of the Supreme Court of Arizona in connection with a matter may be compromised by a specified conflict of interest or may reasonably be questioned.”

This news comes only one day after Martinez was reassigned to a new role within the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. The acting-county attorney, Rachel Mitchell, pulled Martinez off the capital litigation bureau and assigned him to the auto theft division.