Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / State investigators seeing more teacher misconduct claims (access required)

State investigators seeing more teacher misconduct claims (access required)

By: The Associated Press November 8, 2019

The investigative unit at the Arizona Department of Education says it has handled an increase in sexual and other misconduct claims against teachers.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

B

Arizona official pleads not guilty in adoption fraud case

An elected official in Arizona accused of running a human smuggling scheme that brought pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to the U.S. has pleaded not guilty to federal charges in Arkansas.