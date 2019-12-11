Quantcast
Ducey's mansion is yours for $8.75 million (access required)

Ducey’s mansion is yours for $8.75 million (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services December 11, 2019

The governor is hoping to get $8.75 million for the French farmhouse mansion that sits on a gated two-plus acre parcel. Records in the Maricopa County Assessor’s Office show Ducey and his family built the home in 2009, a year before he was elected state treasurer on a parcel of land he has purchased four years earlier for $1.82 million.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to get an early crack at the assets of the family that owns one of the largest opioid manufacturing operations in the country.