4 Tucson schools fall to an ‘F’ after letter-grade appeals

By: The Associated Press December 30, 2019

Four schools in Tucson’s major school districts dropped from a D to an F after the Board of Education finalized letter grades issued by the Arizona Department of Education.
The Arizona Daily Star reports Tucson schools Magee Middle, Booth-Fickett K-8 and Catalina High School each received an F after the board voted on A-F appeals Dec. 13. Marana Unified’s Tortolita Middle School received an F.
This brought Tucson Unified School District’s number of F schools to five. All the district’s other school grades remained the same.
The grades are based on year-over-year student academic growth, scores on statewide assessments, high school graduation rates and indicators that a student is ready for success at the next level.
The letter grades are designed to give school leaders, teachers, parents and community members a snapshot of where they are doing well and where they need to improve.
After preliminary grades are given, schools have a chance to file an appeal based on environmental challenges, emergencies, tragedies, other substantive events or incorrect data.
When schools are rated a D-school for three consecutive years, they automatically receive an F. The three Tucson Unified School District schools that fell to an F after the appeals were in this category.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

